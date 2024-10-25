PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 73.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 585.97 croreNet profit of PSP Projects declined 73.47% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 585.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 619.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales585.97619.65 -5 OPM %6.4211.70 -PBDT31.5966.10 -52 PBT13.6651.74 -74 NP10.2238.52 -73
