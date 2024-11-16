Surya India standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 1.28 croreNet profit of Surya India rose 30.77% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.281.07 20 OPM %50.7851.40 -PBDT0.640.54 19 PBT0.430.33 30 NP0.340.26 31
