Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Surya Roshni rose 0.49% to Rs 90.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 1937.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2021.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1937.802021.287.988.05151.12152.51121.04122.6790.1089.66