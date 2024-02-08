Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 1937.80 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni rose 0.49% to Rs 90.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 1937.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2021.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1937.802021.28 -4 OPM %7.988.05 -PBDT151.12152.51 -1 PBT121.04122.67 -1 NP90.1089.66 0
