Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 70.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 113.57 crore
Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 70.49% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 113.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 123.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales113.57123.59 -8 OPM %6.3510.36 -PBDT6.2512.26 -49 PBT2.719.20 -71 NP2.036.88 -70
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

