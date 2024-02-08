Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 70.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 113.57 croreNet profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 70.49% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 113.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 123.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales113.57123.59 -8 OPM %6.3510.36 -PBDT6.2512.26 -49 PBT2.719.20 -71 NP2.036.88 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content