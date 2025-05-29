Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Suryo Foods & Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.88% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bata India slips as Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Bata India slips as Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avanti Feeds jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Avanti Feeds jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Axel Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Axel Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon