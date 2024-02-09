Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 217.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 40.77% to Rs 410.71 croreNet profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 217.01% to Rs 57.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 40.77% to Rs 410.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 291.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income410.71291.75 41 OPM %46.1236.41 -PBDT76.3023.57 224 PBT76.3023.57 224 NP57.2218.05 217
