Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 217.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 217.01% to Rs 57.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 40.77% to Rs 410.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 291.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.410.71291.7546.1236.4176.3023.5776.3023.5757.2218.05