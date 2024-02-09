Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 217.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 40.77% to Rs 410.71 crore
Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 217.01% to Rs 57.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 40.77% to Rs 410.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 291.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income410.71291.75 41 OPM %46.1236.41 -PBDT76.3023.57 224 PBT76.3023.57 224 NP57.2218.05 217
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 227.35% in the December 2023 quarter

HDFC Bank Group receives RBI nod for investment in 6 Indian Banks

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank soars 2.29%, gains for fifth straight session

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon