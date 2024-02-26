Suven Pharma Hyderabad facilities clear US FDA inspection

The inspection was conducted by the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) from 12 February 2024 to 23 February 2024.

The inspection was conducted from 12 February 2024 to 23 February 2024 and no Form 483 has been issued as a result of the inspection, stated the drug maker.

Suven Pharmaceuticals is in the business of Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), catering to the needs of global pharma industry.

The pharmaceutical company reported 56.60% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.75 crore on 37.86% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 219.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 669.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Suven Pharmaceuticals announced that its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations facilities (Unit-3 and Unit-5) in Pashamylaram, Hyderabad, India, have completed the pre-approval inspections (PAI) and good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspections by the US drug regyulator.