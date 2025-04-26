Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suven Pharmaceuticals receives regulatory nod for scheme of amalgamation

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Suven Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, for foreign investment under applicable regulations. This marks the final regulatory clearance required to implement the Scheme of Amalgamation between Cohance Lifesciences and Suven Pharmaceuticals, a transaction previously approved by shareholders and sanctioned by the Hon'ble NCLT, Mumbai Bench.

In line with the terms of the approved Scheme of Amalgamation, the merger will take effect from the business opening hours of 1st May 2025, following the satisfaction of all prescribed conditions.

The merged company will operate under the name Cohance Lifesciences, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, reflecting a unified platform with expanded CDMO capabilities.

 

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

