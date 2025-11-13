Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 18.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 55.41 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics declined 18.01% to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 55.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.4147.74 16 OPM %75.2673.23 -PBDT37.6135.83 5 PBT21.9424.77 -11 NP16.6220.27 -18
