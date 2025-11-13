Alankit consolidated net profit rises 37.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 80.09 croreNet profit of Alankit rose 37.46% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 80.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales80.0964.35 24 OPM %4.278.41 -PBDT8.168.31 -2 PBT4.856.15 -21 NP4.333.15 37
