SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 19.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 28.65 croreNet profit of SIL Investments rose 19.66% to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 28.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.6524.74 16 OPM %91.1088.40 -PBDT26.4122.52 17 PBT25.7121.88 18 NP19.5416.33 20
