Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 32.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 150.24 croreNet profit of Rubfila International rose 32.45% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 150.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 134.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales150.24134.75 11 OPM %7.266.94 -PBDT13.2210.91 21 PBT10.518.17 29 NP8.006.04 32
