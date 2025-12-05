Friday, December 05, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suyog Telematics Ltd Slips 3.55%

Suyog Telematics Ltd Slips 3.55%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Suyog Telematics Ltd has lost 15.65% over last one month compared to 1.02% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2% rise in the SENSEX

Suyog Telematics Ltd fell 3.55% today to trade at Rs 620. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.49% to quote at 3077.22. The index is down 1.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Route Mobile Ltd decreased 1.93% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 4.12 % over last one year compared to the 4.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suyog Telematics Ltd has lost 15.65% over last one month compared to 1.02% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1106 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1969 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 620 on 05 Dec 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

