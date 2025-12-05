Friday, December 05, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Surges 9.8%

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Surges 9.8%

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has added 7.15% over last one month compared to 7.73% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2% rise in the SENSEX

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd gained 9.8% today to trade at Rs 23.98. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.4% to quote at 37275.03. The index is up 7.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd increased 6.85% and Ceinsys Tech Ltd added 4.79% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.34 % over last one year compared to the 4.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has added 7.15% over last one month compared to 7.73% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68925 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 197.9 on 06 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 18.24 on 11 Nov 2025.

Mobavenue Media signs MoU with Kuppam Area Development Authority, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Shriram Pistons & Rings strengthens its presence in auto components biz

GIFT Nifty signals quiet start while investors await RBI decision

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

