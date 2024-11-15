Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 24.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 47.74 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics rose 24.74% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.7440.85 17 OPM %73.2368.64 -PBDT35.8325.47 41 PBT24.7717.36 43 NP20.2716.25 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content