Suzlon Energy CEO - New Business, Ishwar Mangal resigns

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Suzlon Energy informed that Ishwar Chand Mangal, the CEO - New Business has resigned from the services of the company with effect from close of business hours on 8 November 2024, to explore new challenges & opportunities outside.

Mangal will also cease to be the senior management personal (SMP) of the firm from the date same date as well.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents.

The company reported 95.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.20 core on 47.68% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,092.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Shares of Suzlon Energy tumbled 6.49% to Rs 62.50 on Friday, 8 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

