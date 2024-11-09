IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 68.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 411.12 croreNet profit of IFGL Refractories declined 68.21% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 411.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 455.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales411.12455.52 -10 OPM %7.9314.88 -PBDT33.0869.29 -52 PBT15.3853.78 -71 NP12.0838.00 -68
