Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 1.42%

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 1.29% over last one month compared to 2.58% gain in BSE Power index and 2.22% drop in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 1.42% today to trade at Rs 56.37. The BSE Power index is down 0.2% to quote at 8366.58. The index is up 2.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Siemens Ltd decreased 1.08% and NTPC Ltd lost 0.97% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 22.95 % over last one year compared to the 7.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 1.29% over last one month compared to 2.58% gain in BSE Power index and 2.22% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20.53 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 74.3 on 30 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 38.17 on 09 Mar 2026.

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