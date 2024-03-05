Sensex (    %)
                        
Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 3.89%

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd has lost 15.62% over last one month compared to 5.05% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.08% rise in the SENSEX
Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 3.89% today to trade at Rs 41. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.59% to quote at 58906.43. The index is up 5.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd decreased 1.51% and V-Guard Industries Ltd lost 1.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 71.29 % over last one year compared to the 22.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Suzlon Energy Ltd has lost 15.62% over last one month compared to 5.05% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.9 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 93.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 50.72 on 02 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.96 on 28 Mar 2023.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

