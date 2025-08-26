Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 393.31 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 71.69% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 393.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 410.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales393.31410.38 -4 OPM %36.5065.81 -PBDT35.54114.81 -69 PBT32.01111.91 -71 NP23.5983.34 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Jatalia Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jatalia Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty hints towards possible negative opening; Trump fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook

GIFT Nifty hints towards possible negative opening; Trump fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook

GIFT Nifty indicate possible red opening for Nifty 50; US Fed Chair Powell turns dovish

GIFT Nifty indicate possible red opening for Nifty 50; US Fed Chair Powell turns dovish

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon