Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 608.70 croreNet profit of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt declined 26.72% to Rs 37.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 608.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 603.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales608.70603.30 1 OPM %50.8349.79 -PBDT203.30229.00 -11 PBT46.5047.70 -3 NP37.3050.90 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content