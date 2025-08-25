Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty indicate possible red opening for Nifty 50; US Fed Chair Powell turns dovish

GIFT Nifty indicate possible red opening for Nifty 50; US Fed Chair Powell turns dovish

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 56.50 points (or 0.23%) lower, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open mildly in the red today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,622.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 329.25 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 25,751.02 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

 

Markets in Asia advanced across the board on Mondayafter Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could begin easing monetary policy next month.

These comments were made by the US Fed Chair at his widely anticipated annual speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In a tepid speech at the central banks annual conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Powell said that the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.

The Fed chief added that "the balance of risks appear to be shifting between the central banks dual mandate of full employment and stable prices. He cited sweeping changes in tax, trade and immigration policies.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to an all-time high Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank could begin easing monetary policy next month.

The Dow climbed 846.24 points, or 1.89%, reaching a fresh high and closing at a record level of 45,631.74. The S&P 500 rose 1.52% to end at 6,466.91. At its session high, the broad market index came within three points of its record. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.88% and settled at 21,496.53.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity indices ended sharply lower today, breaking a six-day winning streak as traders booked profits. Sentiment turned cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powells address at the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 22, his eighth and final speech at the event before his term ends in May 2026.

Investors are awaiting cues for the Fed's September 16-17 policy meeting. The Nifty slipped below the 24,900 mark, weighed down by weakness in banking and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 693.86 points or 0.85% to 81,306.85. The Nifty 50 index fell 213.65 points or 0.85% to 24,870.10.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

