SVC Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.33% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of SVC Industries reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.12 58 OPM %-73.68-100.00 -PBDT1.05-0.11 LP PBT0.57-0.59 LP NP0.57-0.59 LP
