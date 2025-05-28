Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 78.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.57% to Rs 4.30 croreNet profit of Aastamangalam Finance declined 78.99% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 94.57% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 130.00% to Rs 8.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 117.21% to Rs 15.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.302.21 95 15.277.03 117 OPM %50.4790.50 -82.1291.47 - PBDT1.601.58 1 10.504.83 117 PBT1.601.58 1 10.494.81 118 NP0.251.19 -79 8.283.60 130
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content