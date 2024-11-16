Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 305.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 691.55 croreNet loss of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 305.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 125.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 691.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 546.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales691.55546.64 27 OPM %-27.7961.11 -PBDT-407.36167.68 PL PBT-410.21165.59 PL NP-305.04125.69 PL
