Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 47.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.65% to Rs 26.33 croreNet profit of Swastika Investmart declined 47.53% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.65% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.3338.52 -32 OPM %22.3327.60 -PBDT4.908.79 -44 PBT4.658.50 -45 NP3.296.27 -48
