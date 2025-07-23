Laxmi Goldorna House consolidated net profit rises 89.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.88% to Rs 28.67 croreNet profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 89.74% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.88% to Rs 28.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.6715.85 81 OPM %18.1719.68 -PBDT2.991.39 115 PBT2.941.39 112 NP2.221.17 90
