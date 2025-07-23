Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 49.85% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 71.43% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 49.85% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.836.56 50 OPM %13.639.60 -PBDT1.620.90 80 PBT1.160.54 115 NP0.840.49 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

