Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.85% to Rs 9.83 croreNet profit of Adroit Infotech rose 71.43% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 49.85% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.836.56 50 OPM %13.639.60 -PBDT1.620.90 80 PBT1.160.54 115 NP0.840.49 71
