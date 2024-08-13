Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.22% to Rs 87.53 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 6.07% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.22% to Rs 87.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.53121.94 -28 OPM %28.7320.56 -PBDT27.4925.73 7 PBT21.9921.02 5 NP16.4315.49 6
