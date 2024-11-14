Business Standard
Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit declines 4.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit declines 4.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales rise 27.58% to Rs 55.56 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods declined 4.66% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.58% to Rs 55.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.5643.55 28 OPM %4.844.96 -PBDT2.862.61 10 PBT2.792.56 9 NP1.841.93 -5

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

