Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 17.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.25% to Rs 35.39 croreNet profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 17.49% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.3936.96 -4 OPM %2.515.09 -PBDT3.783.41 11 PBT2.141.82 18 NP2.151.83 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content