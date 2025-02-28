Friday, February 28, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Sylph Technologies reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales08.63 -100 OPM %0-8.23 -PBDT-1.71-0.61 -180 PBT-1.71-0.61 -180 NP-1.54-0.76 -103

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

