Sylph Technologies standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Sylph Technologies rose 2500.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales00.53 -100 OPM %0-15.09 -PBDT0.700.02 3400 PBT0.700.02 3400 NP0.520.02 2500
