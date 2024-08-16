Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 64.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 124.50 crore

Net profit of Indian Sucrose rose 64.71% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 124.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.124.50111.189.598.036.576.373.743.672.801.70