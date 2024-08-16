Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 64.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 124.50 croreNet profit of Indian Sucrose rose 64.71% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 124.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales124.50111.18 12 OPM %9.598.03 -PBDT6.576.37 3 PBT3.743.67 2 NP2.801.70 65
