3M India consolidated net profit rises 21.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 1046.57 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 21.62% to Rs 157.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 1046.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1049.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1046.571049.6619.6316.48224.55187.19210.97173.26157.15129.21