Symphony surges after registering PAT of Rs 34 crore in Q3

Symphony jumped 5.49% to Rs 883.65 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 34 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 4 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 182 crore during the quarter.

Total operating expenditure for Q3 FY26 was Rs 151 crore, down 22.6% YoY. This was due to lower finished goods purchases (down 35.8% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 70.8% YoY).

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 43 crore in Q3 FY26. It had recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 7 crore in Q3 FY25.

Symphony, an Indian multi-national company with presence in over 60 countries is the worlds leading air cooler company. The company delivers market-leading products that comprise of design innovation, energy efficiency, distinctive styling, and customer-centricity.

