NMDC Ltd soars 3.04%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 84, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.15% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 48.75% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 84, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. NMDC Ltd has added around 0.71% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12106.45, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 387.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 278.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.55, up 3.5% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 29.15% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 48.75% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

