Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Syncom Formulations gains after Q1 PAT rises over 73% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Syncom Formulations (India) added 1.94% to Rs 16.29 after the company reported 73.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.63 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 4.40 crore in Q1 FY24.
Net sales rose by 45.8% year-over-year (YoY) during the quarter to Rs 87.26 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total expenditure added up to Rs 76.80 crore, up by 43.9% as compared with the same period last year. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 134.1% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 26.5% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 23.9% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 10.10 crore, up by 65.3% from Rs 6.11 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
Syncom Formulations (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and dealing in pharmaceutical drugs and formulations, and trading of commodities. It manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical formulations in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, liquids orals, liquid vials and ampoule injections and dry powder injections, ophthalmic preparations, dry syrups and suspensions, ointments, creams, gel, ORS and jelly.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Govt mulls ethanol price hike for 2024-25 season to increase production

CCI orders unusual recall of reports on Apple antitrust investigation

Mercedes, BMW reveal names of EV battery makers amid fire fears in Korea

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors pull Sensex down 450 pts; Nifty below 24,250

SBI warns job seekers about fake job offer scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon