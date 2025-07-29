Systematix Corporate Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.18% to Rs 17.93 croreNet profit of Systematix Corporate Services reported to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.18% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.939.33 92 OPM %51.202.79 -PBDT8.620.41 2002 PBT7.94-0.19 LP NP5.98-0.10 LP
