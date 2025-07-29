Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 33.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.54% to Rs 23.61 croreNet profit of Trident Lifeline rose 33.62% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 79.54% to Rs 23.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.6113.15 80 OPM %21.9019.01 -PBDT5.393.15 71 PBT3.932.61 51 NP3.062.29 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content