IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 3.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 617.37 croreNet profit of IIFL Capital Services declined 3.76% to Rs 175.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 617.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 639.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales617.37639.92 -4 OPM %35.8146.81 -PBDT243.74259.41 -6 PBT227.54247.64 -8 NP175.34182.19 -4
