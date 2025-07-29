Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.46% to Rs 292.36 croreNet profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 10.41% to Rs 40.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.46% to Rs 292.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 212.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales292.36212.69 37 OPM %26.7133.48 -PBDT80.9479.20 2 PBT58.0160.56 -4 NP40.1944.86 -10
