Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.81% to Rs 8.64 croreNet profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 23.26% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.648.89 -3 OPM %28.4738.70 -PBDT3.053.78 -19 PBT1.282.05 -38 NP0.991.29 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content