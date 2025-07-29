Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 2.81% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 23.26% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.648.89 -3 OPM %28.4738.70 -PBDT3.053.78 -19 PBT1.282.05 -38 NP0.991.29 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 33.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 33.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 53.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 53.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 852.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 852.27% in the June 2025 quarter

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.57% in the June 2025 quarter

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025CAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon