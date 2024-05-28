Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T &amp; I Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 35.00 crore
Net loss of T & I Global reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.91% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 183.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.0040.41 -13 183.50152.34 20 OPM %7.899.90 -6.496.41 - PBDT-0.413.26 PL 14.9413.91 7 PBT-0.443.21 PL 13.8312.94 7 NP-0.761.37 PL 9.948.43 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shalby consolidated net profit rises 19.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit declines 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon