Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 35.00 croreNet loss of T & I Global reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.91% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 183.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
