T & I Global standalone net profit declines 31.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 25.00 croreNet profit of T & I Global declined 31.66% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.0022.08 13 OPM %10.0814.95 -PBDT2.883.49 -17 PBT2.553.23 -21 NP1.772.59 -32
