T & I Global standalone net profit declines 38.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.43% to Rs 22.08 croreNet profit of T & I Global declined 38.19% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.43% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.0844.54 -50 OPM %14.959.99 -PBDT3.496.17 -43 PBT3.235.77 -44 NP2.594.19 -38
