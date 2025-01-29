Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Hindustan Motors Ltd, DIC India Ltd, XPRO India Ltd and Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2025.

Hindustan Motors Ltd, DIC India Ltd, XPRO India Ltd and Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2025.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd soared 18.68% to Rs 287.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2433 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Motors Ltd surged 17.06% to Rs 28.82. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

DIC India Ltd spiked 15.98% to Rs 709. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 324 shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd exploded 14.11% to Rs 1306.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3141 shares in the past one month.

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd spurt 11.47% to Rs 1210.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19721 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mahanagar Gas records nearly 29% YoY drop in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 378.69 SCM million

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

VIP Inds skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Piramal Pharma Q3 PAT drops 64% YoY to Rs 4 crore

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

