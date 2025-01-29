Business Standard

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Ami Organics Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2025.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 504.35 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86678 shares in the past one month.

 

Ami Organics Ltd spiked 16.28% to Rs 2188.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12696 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd soared 13.68% to Rs 153.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd advanced 10.69% to Rs 1062.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd jumped 10.23% to Rs 154.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Piramal Pharma Q3 PAT drops 64% YoY to Rs 4 crore

Sudarshan Chemical Industries allots 74.76 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares rally

India's digital economy to contribute nearly one-fifth national income by 2029-30

VIP Inds skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

