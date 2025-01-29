Business Standard

Piramal Pharma Q3 PAT drops 64% YoY to Rs 4 crore

Piramal Pharma Q3 PAT drops 64% YoY to Rs 4 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit tumbled 63.6% to Rs 3.68 crore despite of 12.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,204.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 66.80 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 245.04% on YoY basis.

During the quarter, EBITDA grew 6% YoY to Rs 350 crore and EBITDA margin improved to 16% as against 17% posted in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the firms reported consolidated net loss of Rs 62.37 crore in 9M FY25 as against net loss of Rs 83.45 crore in 9M FY24.

 

Revenue from operations grew 13.85% YoY to Rs 6,397.11 crore during the nine period ended on 31 December 2024, primarily driven by high-teen growth in the CDMO business.

EBITDA grew by 20% YoY to Rs 977 crore for 9M FY25, supported by operating leverage, cost optimization initiatives and superior revenue mix.

The company's revenue from contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) was at Rs 3,659 crore (up 18% YoY), complex hospital generics (CHG) stood at Rs 1,928 crore (up 8% YoY) and India consumer healthcare (ICH) came in at Rs 819 crore (up 10% YoY) during the period under review.

Nandini Piramal, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, said, FY25 so far has been a steady year for the Company with revenue growth of 14% and EBITDA growing at 20%. Our CDMO business continues to deliver robust performance with 18% revenue growth along with EBITDA margin improvement in 9MFY25. This performance was largely led by innovation related work.

Our CHG business registered an early-teen revenue growth during the quarter on the back of strong volume growth in our Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio. In our ICH business, power brands continue to register about 19% growth.

The quarter also marked a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable manufacturing with the conversion of coal-fired steam boiler at our Digwal facility to operate on biomass briquettes. This will significantly reduce our GHG emissions - underscoring our unwavering commitment towards the planet.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

The scrip added 1.67% to currently trade at Rs 222.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

