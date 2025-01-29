Business Standard

Mahanagar Gas records nearly 29% YoY drop in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 378.69 SCM million

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas has reported 28.9% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 225.37 crore despite a 12% increase in net revenue to Rs 1,757.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

EBIDTA declined by 29.9% YoY to Rs 314.42 crore during the period under review. EBIDTA margin for Q3 FY25 was 17.89% as against 28.60% in Q3 FY24.

Total sales volume for the December24 quarter was 378.69 SCM million, 12.1% YoY. For the period under review, CNG sales volume added up to 268.56 SCM million (up 10.9% YoY) and PNG sales aggregated to 110.13 SCM million (up 15.3% YoY).

 

Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.

The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 1277.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

